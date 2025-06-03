Carmel City Council unanimously passes rental registry and cap ordinance

CARMEL — In a 9-0 vote, the Carmel City Council passed a rental registry and cap ordinance on Monday.

The proposal aims to limit the percentage of rentals to 10% per neighborhood.

Critics of the ordinance believe it will drive up rental rates in the city.

The MIBOR Realtor Association released this statement following the passage of the ordinance.