Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball has died

Provided/City of Carmel
Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball
Posted at 4:28 PM, Dec 30, 2022
CARMEL — Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball died Friday at the age of 70, according to a news release from the city.

Kimball was first elected to the Council in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019.

"[Kimball] will be remembered as a champion of bicycling on the Monon Greenway and across the City,” said Mayor Jim Brainard in a statement. “Bruce was also a friend and I extend my condolences to his family and friends. Bruce loved Carmel and worked diligently to make it a special place for his constituents."

Kimball established a weekly, low-impact family bike ride in the city and also was a volunteer and board member for the Carmel Farmers Market.

A cause of death and information on funeral arrangements was not provided.

Carmel City Councilor Bruce Kimball

