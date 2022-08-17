Carmel deputy chief retires after investigation

CARMEL — A Carmel Police deputy chief has filed a notice of retirement from the department after an investigation found "a pattern of troubling behavior."

A city spokesperson tells WRTV the Carmel Police Merit Board approved Joe Bickel's motion to dismiss his appeal Tuesday and considers the matter closed.

Last month, Chief Jeff Horner recommended the Merit Board terminate Bickel after an investigation into allegations he groped the breast of a female employee, tried to forcibly kiss another female employee and kissed the hand and neck of another female employee at a work-related event.

State police merit law requires Bickel to retain his position and merit rank until a decision was made by the Merit Board.

Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard ordered an external investigation and suspended Bickel, according to the release.

The investigation also looked into allegations he attempted to use his position to influence another police department employee to violate an operating procedure to benefit a family member, according to the release.

