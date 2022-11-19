Carmel hosting Holiday Lights Recycling Drive

CARMEL — Lights are shining bright inside and outside homes across Central Indiana this holiday season, but those holiday lights can burn out.

The City of Carmel is hosting a Holiday Lights Recycling Drive to keep those used or unwanted lights out of landfills.

Lights can be dropped off at White's Ace Hardware, 731 South Range Line Road, from Nov. 21- Jan. 20.

For more information about the Holiday Lights Recycling Drive, contact Kelli Prader at the City of Carmel Utilities department at 317-571-2673.



