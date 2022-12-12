Carmel man, tissue donor will be honored at 2023 Rose Parade

CARMEL — A Carmel man's legacy and impact is about to spread nationwide.

McKenzie Leichtnam's floragraph — a portrait made entirely of organic materials — will be on the 2023 Donate Life float in the annual Rose Parade in California Jan. 2.

McKenzie received a heart as an infant and later became a tissue donor.

"We're just celebrating his entire story and the ability to receive and give," his sister Kelsey Leichtnam said. "It's incredible to think that a part of him is living today."

McKenzie died unexpectedly 11 years ago just before his 21st birthday. Kelsey describes him as a huge sports fan who loved to take vacations and tell jokes.

"It's just one of those situations where people don't mention his name as often ... we still light up when somebody mentions his name and gives you a story or shares a memory," Kelsey said. "The fact that after being gone 11 years that people want to talk about him and celebrate him and just remember him, it means the world. He also would have thought it was the coolest thing to be at the Rose Bowl and not so much having himself talked about, but what a cool thing as a sports fan to be celebrated at such a high profile event."

Provided/Leichtnam Family



McKenzie had signed up to be an organ donor when he got his driver's license at 16-years-old.

The Leichtnam family will be at the Rose Bowl to help finish the float and meet other donor families. 43 other donors will be honored on the float.

Despite age or medical history, anyone can sign up to be a donor online at Donate Life Indiana.

