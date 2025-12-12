Carmel to close Christkindlmarkt early Dec. 13-14 due to impending weather

CARMEL — Organizers of the Carmel Christkindlmarkt announced plans to close the market early December 13-14 due to weather. The announcement was made on social media on Thursday.

"Freezing temperatures risk our equipment becoming inoperable, and it’s predicted to be too cold to enjoy (or work at) the Market safely," organizers wrote in the post. "We know this is disappointing, and we don’t make these decisions lightly."

Organizers say to follow the market on Facebook or Instagram to stay updated on any weather-related updates or closures.