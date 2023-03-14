Carmel traffic stop ends with pursuit, crash north of Westfield

CARMEL — A pursuit that began as a simple traffic stop in Carmel led to the arrest of a man for drug and firearms charges.

According to the Carmel Police Department, officers pursued a man Sunday morning after he drove away from an attempted traffic stop.

The pursuit included officers from Carmel, Westfield, Sheridan and Noblesville before ending near 226th Street in Hamilton County.

"Our well-trained officers were able to utilize an intervention technique to bring the pursuit to a safe end in the area of US 31 and 226th St, preventing further danger to the motoring public," police said in the Facebook post.

The driver, a 30-year-old man, faces preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of a handgun by a prohibited person, resisting law enforcement and more.