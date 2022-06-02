City of Carmel brews up Caffeine Trail this summer

CARMEL — Take a coffee break and join Carmel as it welcomes back the Caffeine Trail in its summer kickoff event on Saturday, June 11.

The city has announced the return of the event after being launched in 2016. The Caffeine Trail was created to celebrate the "Art of Caffeine in our City" and to promote local coffee and tea businesses.

The event will include participating trail vendors who will be providing free coffee, tea, and pastries. Alongside this, some vendors will be doing coffee demonstrations.

Participating vendors include:



1832 Brew Espresso Bar, Carmel Chocolate Cafe

HELEN Coffee Shop, Java House

Just Love Coffee Cafe, Manelé Cafe

Stacco House by Mammamia.

The Caffeine Trail will go on from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Circle Real Estate Building, 30 West Main Street,

For more information, visit their website.

