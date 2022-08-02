Huse Culinary to open 1933 Lounge in Carmel

CARMEL — Huse Culinary's 1933 Lounge is set to open in downtown Carmel late next year.

The new 1933 Lounge will be the third in central Indiana, with the first location opening in downtown Indianapolis above the company's trademark restaurant, St. Elmo Steakhouse, in 2011. The second 1933 Lounge opened in The Yard in Fishers in 2019.

According to Huse Culinary, the Carmel 1933 Lounge will be 7,500 square feet inside the newly-constructed building at 111 S. Rangeline Rd.

1933 Lounge will be the anchor restaurant for the building opened in partnership between LOR Corporation and the Carmel Redevelopment Commission. According to a release from Huse Culinary, the two have partnered to redevelop the vacant property in downtown Carmel between South Range Line Road and 1st Avenue Southeast.

Craig Huse, CEO of Huse Culinary, stated, in a release, "As a restaurant organization, Carmel has been an expansion priority for us for two years, and when LOR brought this opportunity and location to us, we immediately knew it was ideal. We are thrilled to bring the 1933’s sophisticated lounge and restaurant atmosphere to Carmel and provide our guests with professional service while serving our signature menu items.”

Huse Culinary states it will be hiring 100 people to staff the Carmel 1933 Lounge.

You can learn more about 1933 Lounge at 1933lounge.com.