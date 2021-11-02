More than 2,000 Bleeding Control Kits distributed across Carmel for life-saving efforts

CARMEL — A new plan will make life-saving tools readily available across the City of Carmel and officials hope other cities and towns in Indiana follow their lead.

On Monday night, the Carmel Fire Department introduced its "Bleeding Control Kit" plan.

More than 2,000 kits are already strategically placed across Carmel.

Carmel Fire and EMS hope that these life-saving kits will be the standard across many communities in the Hoosier state.

You never know when you might find yourself in a life or death situation. And the minutes before first responders arrive can make all the difference.

That's why Carmel emergency officials are sharing tools so that anyone can save a life. These bleeding control kits are easy to use with a QR code sending you right to a video for guidance until emergency crews arrive.

In addition to 1,300 kits that are already in public and private classrooms, more than 700 kits have been placed in public facilities, parks, churches, and sporting venues.

"Not just for a mortal attack, but something as simple as a kid falling from the monkey bars on the playground. If a kid starts to bleed, you only have about six minutes to take care of that or the child could bleed out. So having them in our building, in every emergency pack that's in every classroom, or out at recess. So, it's really important to have it right on hand," said Tim Fletcher, Principal at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church and School.

"We're not just teaching them K through 12, we're teaching them K through life. So whether they are in school or at their jobs, they've seen or learned about them. They'll become first responders in their own right," said Tim Griffin, the Public Information Officer for Carmel Fire Department.

The bleeding control kit costs roughly $26 per kit.