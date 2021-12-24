Watch
Community replaces Christmas gifts lost in car fire

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri reports on how the community is helping a local mom after her car and Christmas gifts went up in flames last weekend.
Posted at 10:57 PM, Dec 23, 2021
HAMILTON COUNTY — Social media has the power to connect - and this Christmas, it also gave the community a chance to give back.

Angela Sterling's car caught fire over the weekend when her trunk was filled with Christmas presents for her children and grandchildren. Those gifts were donated by a Cicero business owner.

Angela Sterling shows a shirt that was in the trunk of her car when it caught fire. The community came together to buy new gifts for Sterling's family.

"When she messaged me, my heart just broke for her. I know that I know how grateful she was and how excited she was to finally have figured out Christmas for these kids," Brittany Rayle said.

Rayle and Sterling met on social media months ago. After hearing about the fire, Rayle posted on Facebook and soon an Amazon Wishlist and GoFundMe were made.

"I didn't know how I was going to do it, but I told her just have faith. God makes everything happen for a reason and I said whatever His plan is is better than my plan," Rayle said.

200 people bought gifts through the wishlist and soon packages started piling up and all the gifts were repurchased.

"I could not believe that people that I did not even know would go in their hearts and find in their hearts to help a pure stranger," Sterling said. "I can't thank everyone enough for what they've done for us."

