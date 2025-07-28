Dolly Parton's Imagination Library now available in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is now available for kids in Hamilton County.

The book-gifting program delivers free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five at no cost to families.

According to Hamilton County leaders, the Dollywood Foundation secures books at a discounted rate, while local partners fund the mailing and program costs.

In Hamilton County, the initiative is fully funded for the first three years by the Hamilton County Council, the state of Indiana and the Centerpoint Energy Foundation.

Families and caregivers can register children HERE.