Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHamilton County

Actions

Dolly Parton's Imagination Library now available in Hamilton County

Country music star Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories during online series "Goodnight with Dolly"
Courtesy of Dolly Parton&#39;s Imagination Library Facebook
Country music star Dolly Parton to read bedtime stories during online series "Goodnight with Dolly"
Posted

HAMILTON COUNTY — Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is now available for kids in Hamilton County.

The book-gifting program delivers free, age-appropriate books to children from birth to age five at no cost to families.

According to Hamilton County leaders, the Dollywood Foundation secures books at a discounted rate, while local partners fund the mailing and program costs.

In Hamilton County, the initiative is fully funded for the first three years by the Hamilton County Council, the state of Indiana and the Centerpoint Energy Foundation.

Families and caregivers can register children HERE.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.