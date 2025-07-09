Explore Hamilton County this summer with stops at Conner Prairie and White River Canoe Company

HAMILTON COUNTY— This summer, WRTV is taking trips around Central Indiana to find fun things you can do with your families. This week, we took the short drive away in Hamilton County to check out White River Canoe Company and Conner Prairie.

Paddle and Play on the White River

The White River Canoe Company, based in Noblesville, is a family-run business that offers a variety of watercraft rentals, including canoes, kayaks, and tubes.

White River Canoe Company first started out as a bait shop.

"In the Spring of 2000 after the fish kill in Anderson killed every fish for 50 miles of the White River, so the people who were selling bait needed a way to make a living so they bought some canoes, bought three trailers bought some vans and they ran that business up until 2005-2006," said Cooley, the founder of Outdoor Excursions Inc. that owns White River Canoe Company.

Cooley bought the canoe company in 2009.

"Floating down the river with a bunch of friends on a weekend covers the fun part. Families in canoes or tandem kayaks just get away from the daily grind, is fun," said Cooley. "And then the recreation. I have people who come and get kayaks and put them in the water, maybe here or take the six-mile trip, and they’re about the muscle, they’re about the workout, so there’s the physical fitness aspect of it," said Cooley.

In addition to fun on the water, the company is also committed to conservation. Cooley says keeping the river clean is a top priority.

“This is our office — where we work and play,” he said. “We want it to be better than when we bought it, for our kids and future generations.”

They're open seven days a week with trips going out between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Soar and Explore at Conner Prairie

Just upstream, Conner Prairie offers a different kind of adventure, one rooted in history and learning. Spread across more than 1,000 acres, it's known for its immersive, hands-on exhibits.

Visitors can start their journey with a ride in a tethered hot air balloon, which offers views of downtown Indianapolis.

“You’re seeing the grounds of Conner Prairie from above,” said Hyacinth Rucker, with Conner Prairie.

Founded on land once owned by William Conner in the 1800s, the site features historic reenactments in its Prairie Town, where costumed interpreters bring the past to life.

“Our interpretation staff is really one of the best I’ve ever been around," said Rucker. "They really take that job seriously, and they are in costume and character, and they bring you in."

Kids can also interact with friendly animals at the petting barn or climb through the multi-level tree house in the Treetop Outpost.

“It’s a chance to connect with nature and become a better person,” said Rucker.

The Museum Experience Center is under construction and will open in the Spring of 2026.