Final steps taken toward $85 million Hamilton County Public Safety Center

HAMILTON COUNTY — Last week the Noblesville Council approved rezoning of a 22 acre property east of State Road 37 and State Road 38 for the new Hamilton County Public Safety Center.

The property in the 18100 block Presley Drive will feature a 3-story, 108,000-square-foot emergency operations center for 911 dispatch, emergency operations, training area, storage and holds the possibility of having a child-care area.

Permits to break ground are pending, according to DLZ — the firm who designed the building.

Currently dispatchers with Hamilton County Public Safety Communications work out of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office at 18100 Cumberland Road in Noblesville.

The department dispatches for seven police departments, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and nine fire and EMS agencies.

