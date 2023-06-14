City of Fishers details proposed $60M community center

FISHERS — The City of Fishers continues to grow.

As part of their growth, the city is now looking to build a 105,000 square foot community center.

The proposed Fishers Community Center at Johnson Farms on Hoosier Road will be recreation-focused with features like a dog park, indoor playground and walking/running track.

“As we strive to build a culture of health in our community, a vital component of this is creating a place where our community can come together to care for their overall wellbeing,” said Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness. “With this new community asset, we not only offer a place for health, fitness, and recreation, but also a place to gather and socialize with the friends, family, and neighbors, which we know is equally important in fostering a strong quality of life in our community.”

Art Johnson, the current owner of the property, shared his excitement in becoming part of Fishers’ next chapter.

“My family has been part of this community for generations, and I am excited to be a part of Fishers’ legacy and have our land serve as a central spot in the community for gathering and recreation for years to come,” said Johnson.

According to the city, the community center was designed with the input of residents.

The Center will offer both memberships and day passes with discounts for Fishers residents, while featuring free amenities accessible to both residents and non-residents.

Among the features are:

5,300 square foot indoor playground

Aquatics facility with lap pool, waterslide and more

Three basketball courts

Fishers Health Department clinic rooms

Childcare

Public gathering spaces

Spin studio

Large fitness and wellness center

Indoor track

Expected cost is not expected to surpass $60 million, according to the city. It will be paid for with city-issued bonds.

It will first need approved by the Fishers City Council on June 19.

The project is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.