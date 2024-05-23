Fishers residents concerned about proposal for new Meijer in their neighborhood

FISHERS — Some Fishers residents say a proposed grocery store isn't needed and isn't a good fit for their neighborhood.

This week Lilian Barkes brought her concerns to Fishers City Council.

WRT

WRTV

WRTV

She's worried about a Meijer that could be built right across the street from her subdivision, Welchel Springs.

WRTV

"We did have a lot of concerns,” Barkes said. “One of the main ones being increased traffic because there are some school over there and the buses already cause a lot of traffic. "

The proposed Meijer wouldn't be a super store, but more of a food market. Something residents like Barkes say their eastern Fishers community doesn't need.

WRTV

"We talk about accessibility in groceries, there is quite a bit accessibility in Fishers,” Barkes said. “When we look at places like Ingalls and further out, we might get people from Anderson coming in. So, I think I grocery store would be better suited in one of those communities. “

Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness says the city council will take their time making a decision to make sure this development is what people in the community want.

"If you want the land next to you to remain a corn field the best way to ensure that, is you buy it,” Fadness said. “If you don't own the land people have a right to pursue different options for their property in this particular case the owner and the petitioner have the right to come before the city council and say we'd like to do this we would like you to consider it and now the council has to make the decision on whether that is the right thing to do or not. "

As for Barkes and her neighbors, they want Meijer to hear their concerns.

"If this is something that you want then why aren't you talking to the neighbors,” Barkes said. “Why aren't you going door to door and asking us about our input or asking us ok we know this might be a problem how can we make it better for you?”

This potential development is in the early stages. It still must go through the Fishers plan commission before a decision is made. The city says that meeting is scheduled for July 10th. The mayor is encouraging community members to provide feedback to him or their city council representative.