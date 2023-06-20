Fishers council approves new "District South" development for South Street area

Fishers — Another new development is coming to Fishers.

This week, the Fishers City Council approved an agreement with Rebar Development to create the new District South development on the south side of South Street.

The investment will pour $32.5 million into redeveloping under-utilized buildings.

The area will be turned into commercial suites, residences and will be the corporate headquarters for the Annex Group, a local real estate developer. The inclusion of Annex Group will bring more than 80 jobs to the area.

“District South will be a thriving urban village with a great mix of uses and direct connection to both the Cheeney Creek Trail and the Nickel Plate Trail,” said Shelby Bowen, President of Rebar Development. “We look forward to this unique project continuing the smart and vibrant redevelopment of downtown Fishers.”

District South will be the first downtown Fishers development that connects to both the Nickel Plate Trial and the Cheeney Creek Trail.

“With direct connections to the Fishers’ trail system, District South offers a walkable, bike-friendly, pet-friendly neighborhood for future residents, tenants, and visitors,” said Bowen. “We are very excited to activate this part of downtown Fishers.”

District South is expected to break ground in October of 2023 with a completion date in early 2025.