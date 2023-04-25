Fishers daycare worker left handprint bruise on child, charged with battery

FISHERS — An employee of the Kiddie Academy Daycare in Fishers is facing battery charges after a child returned home with a handprint bruise on their leg.

According to Fishers police, an investigation was launched after a parent reported their child returned home from the daycare, located in the 11700 block of Olio Road, with the bruise.

The parent informed officers that she immediately contacted the daycare and met with the owner, according to police.

The parent and daycare owner/operator viewed a video of the child’s classroom. The video revealed a daycare employee inappropriately touching the child. The owner of the daycare fired the employee that same day.

Molly C. Taxter, the employee, was arrested Tuesday following the investigation by FPD.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Dept.

Detectives have identified multiple victims battered by Taxter, but believe there may be more.

In the probable cause affidavit to issue an arrest warrant for Taxter, at least nine victims are mentioned. In most instances, Taxter is seen in video grabbing juveniles and tossing them onto mats and onto concrete at times.

The juveniles showed signs of injury in the videos, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Video evidence also shows Taxter and her fellow employee covering children's faces with blankets during their nap time. Both Taxter and the fellow employee shared their knowledge of that not being allowed to police.

In one instance, Taxter is seen slamming a child's head into a changing table because the child "was getting to me", according to court documents.

They are asking to speak with parents of children that attended the Kiddie Academy Daycare anytime from January 2023 thru March 16, 2023. They would also like speak to the children as well.

A hotline with the number 317-595-3317 exists for these parents.

The WRTV Investigates team dug for more information about the daycare in Fishers.

Kiddie Academy is a licensed center, according to the Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA), the state agency that licenses and inspects child care facilities.

FSSA cited Kiddie Academy in Fishers in March 2023 after Fishers Police began its criminal investigation.

Inspection records obtained by WRTV Investigates show the following violations on March 27:



Type of correction needed: A caregiver did not receive documented training in recognizing and reporting child abuse and neglect within the first two weeks of employment.

Action needed to correct issue: During the first two (2) weeks of employment, all staff shall receive documented training in recognizing and reporting child abuse and neglect. The director shall update this training annually

Action needed to correct issue: Prior to having direct contact with children or food, the following training or information shall be provided to all staff and volunteers according to the specific responsibilities assigned to that particular staff member or volunteer: The centers child discipline policy

Action needed to correct issue: Director responsibilities

Action needed to correct issue: During the first two (2) weeks of employment, all staff and volunteers shall have the following training or information provided according to their individual responsibilities: Child abuse detection, prevention, and reporting responsibilities

Inspection records also noted on March 17 that a “teacher roughly picked up female toddler child and slammed her down on diapering table. Teacher woke child from naptime by kicking cot, pounding child on back. Teacher picked child up roughly multiple times and slammed /dropped her down.”

Currently, Kiddie Academy in Fishers is on a probationary license, which typically allows a provider time to correct issues and if they don’t correct them, the provider risks losing their license.

Licensed providers, such as licensed homes and centers, are required to complete safe sleep and CPR training, do criminal background checks, and follow proper child/staff ratios, to name a few.

In Indiana, you must have a license if you are watching six or more children unrelated to the provider.

A child care provider can be unlicensed and operating within the law, but only if they have five or fewer children in their care that are not related to the provider.

It is illegal for a child care provider to watch six or more children without a license, unless they qualify for an exemption.



Check the state’s Child Care Finder website to see if the provider is licensed, their inspection history, including any violations.

Check the state’s list of providers who’ve been cited for operating illegally.

WRTV has contacted Kiddie Academy and FSSA and we are still waiting to hear back.