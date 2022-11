FISHERS — Fishers police are investigating a shooting that stemmed from a road rage incident near 96th Street and Hague Road Thursday night.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect fled the area and there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to Fishers police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamilton County Communications Center at 317-773-1282.

This is a developing story.