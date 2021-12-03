Free autonomous shuttle service coming to Fishers in December

FISHERS — Residents and visitors in Fishers will soon have a new option for transportation around parts of the city.

A free, public autonomous shuttle service will launch December 20 in the area surrounding the Nickel Plate Cultural District and downtown. All vehicles can operate without a driver, but a trained autonomous vehicle operator will be onboard at all times.

There will be five hybrid Lexus RX 450h vehicles and one wheelchair-accessible Polaris GEM fully electric vehicle available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with shuttles arriving every 10 to 15 minutes on a rotating three mile loop. The loop will have nine stops.

Riders can see live updates of the shuttle’s locations on the Together in Motion Indiana website. One shuttle can carry up to three people or one person in a wheelchair.

You can call (463) 237-3915 to request the wheelchair-accessible shuttle.

The program is scheduled to last through June 2022. Earlier this year, the service launched in Indianapolis. It ran from June through November.

Fishers will be May Mobility's ninth shuttle deployment since the company began operations. In addition to Indianapolis, shuttles have also run in Japan, Michigan and Texas.

Anyone with questions can call (463) 237-3915 or email at support@maymobility.com.