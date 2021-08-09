Humane Society for Hamilton County has more than 350 pets looking for new homes

FISHERS — The Humane Society For Hamilton County saw an increase in adoptions at the height of the pandemic. Now that stay at home orders are lifted and rules are relaxing, adoption rates are going down and hundreds of cats and dogs need a place to call home.

“It is hard to put these animals in a cage you know when they could be in a home,” Megan Davis said.

Davis, who works at the Humane Society For Hamilton County, said the shelter has more than 350 animals in their care.

“We've been incredibly fortunate," Davis said. "We haven't seen a lot of animals come back now that quarantines and things have been lifted, but we're still seeing so many animals come in and so many animals going out to foster just because that's our reality here. So we're incredibly lucky in that we haven't seen a lot of animals come back, but we're also seeing a lot of animals not get adopted as quickly as they were during the pandemic."

Davis said the shelter has more cats and dogs, but dogs, especially pit bulls, tend to be in the shelter longer.

“Because they do require more attention than a cat, a cat can be home without someone constantly all day because they're pretty self-sufficient," Davis said. "Dogs, on the other hand, need a little more one-on-one time. They need a little more enrichment attention."

There are hundreds of animals ready to meet you, but if now’s not the right time to bring home a new furry friend, there are dozens of ways you can help.

“You can come in for an hour you can come in like I do. For all day, there's no set limit that you have to be here,” said Mindi Reed, who has volunteered with the Humane Society for Hamilton County for six years. “I couldn't tell you how many times I’ve cried when I found out that the dog that has been here for a while finally gets adopted. The excitement that goes through all of the staff and volunteers as news spreads, and it's one of the best feelings."

Her advice to anyone who wants to volunteer is this.

“Do it. You will not regret it. It's a lot of fun. It's a great group of people," Reed said. "It's just, I mean, you can't beat when a dog cuddles in your lap and gives you a big, bold kiss for the first time."

Dog adoptions are just $25 throughout the month of August at the Humane Society for Hamilton County.

“What’s incredibly unique about shelter dogs is that many of them know that they've been rescued," Davis said. "They know that they're going to be going to a better circumstance, and getting them in your home, you will truly see that."

The Humane Society for Hamilton Hamilton will host its annual Woofstock Survivor 5K and Dog Walk on Aug. 21 with the goal of raising $40,000 for animals in need.

The critical program raises funds to provide lifesaving and emergency care to thousands of animals in need each year.

Participants and spectators have the option to directly donate or create a fund-raising page to share with their friends and family.