Kansas City-based Chicken N Pickle coming to Fishers

FIHSERS — Kansas City based Chicken N Pickle announced plans this week to expand into Fishers.

The unique, indoor/outdoor entertainment complex including a casual, chef-driver restaurant and sports bar that also boasts pickleball court and a variety of yard games.

Chicken N Pickle is planned for the Fishers District east of Interstate 69 between 106th and 116th streets.

The new location in Fishers will be the furthest east the restaurant has come. Most locations are in Texas.

“Our mission is to provide an atmosphere that fosters fun, friendship, and community and we are excited to bring that to Fishers,” said Dave Johnson, Founder of Chicken N Pickle. “We believe that bringing people together over a delicious, wood-fired rotisserie chicken, a cold beverage and some friendly competition can create unifying bonds that ripple throughout the community and beyond.”

The location is expected to create over 150 jobs in the community.

“We’re excited to be able to bring a community-focused, family-oriented concept like Chicken N Pickle to the City of Fishers,” said Ryan Menard, Vice President of Development at Thompson Thrift. “This will be a tremendous addition to what is being built at the District and something unique to the region.”