Pet parade will mark Humane Society of Hamilton County's move to Fishers

NOBLESVILLE — The Humane Society of Hamilton County will hold a pet parade next Wednesday when it moves to its new home in Fishers.

Dozens of volunteers and staff members are expected to fill more than 40 vehicles when they transport all of the shelter's cats and dogs beginning at noon Wednesday at its Noblesville location at 1721 Pleasant Street.

The caravan will head south on State Road 37, exit at 106th Street and on to 10501 Hague Road, according to a news release.

"We will certainly miss our Noblesville neighbors," said Rebecca Stevens, president and CEO of the Humane Society. "But I can tell you our team is looking forward to the desperately needed space and resources that will now be available in this remarkable facility that is undoubtedly one of the best in the country."

The new $12 million facility will feature an arrival and in-take area for cats, which the current facility lacks.

The Humane Society will be closed for adoptions from March 27-April 7, but will still accept Hamilton County's stray and unwanted animals throughout the transition.

