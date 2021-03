FISHERS — A Silver Alert was issued early Thursday for a 17-year-old girl from Fishers.

Sara Longdon was last seen at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Indiana State Police. Longdon is 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighs 101 pounds and has brown hair with hazel eyes.

State police did not provide information about where Longdon was last seen.

Anyone with information about Longdon should contact the Fishers Police Department at 317-595-3300 or 911.