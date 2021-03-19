Spark!Fishers returns this summer with week-long celebration

FISHERS — It’s back! The annual Spark!Fishers festival will be returning this summer with a week-long celebration.

The festival will once again be held at Fishers’ Nickel Plate Cultural District after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19. It will kick off on Tuesday, June 22, running through Saturday, June 26. The festival will also be offering different ways for the community to celebrate each day during the week-long event.

This year’s theme will be Hometown Heroes, honoring Fishers residents who have served our country and community, from the U.S. Armed Forces to the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to host these popular summer traditions to bring our community back together after a difficult year,” Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness said in a press release. “Our team is coming together to make sure we’re providing a COVID-safe environment while giving our residents a little bit of normalcy. Spark!Fishers is truly a celebration of our community and there’s nothing else I’d rather see than everyone back together again.”

The celebration will be packed with family-favorites and Fourth of July traditions, while showcasing the uniqueness of Fishers.

This year's lineup includes:

Tuesday, June 22 / 7-9 p.m. Tuesday Night Concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (band yet to be announced).

Wednesday, June 23 / 7 p.m. 5K Walk/Run around downtown Fishers, hosted by the Geist Half Marathon & Fishers YMCA Registration opens April 1.

Thursday, June 24 / 6-9 p.m. Spark!Fishers Car & Art Show around the Municipal Complex.

Friday, June 25 / 8-10 p.m. Friday Night Concert at the Nickel Plate District Amphitheater (band yet to be announced).

Saturday, June 26 / 3-10 p.m. Spark!Fishers Street Fair around the Municipal Complex, with a community parade at 6 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.

Click here for more information on the fun and festivities at Spark!Fishers this summer.

