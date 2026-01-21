Hamilton East Public Library opening new 'makers lab' to support Noblesville entrepreneurs

NOBLESVILLE — The Hamilton East Public Library in Noblesville is set to open a new high-tech creative space designed to help small business owners turn their dreams into reality.

For Kim Davis, founder of Left Grain, being a small business owner in Noblesville has been a dream come true, thanks in part to the community's support.

"The city of Noblesville shows up for all of our events and festivals, and the people are so supportive," Davis said. "I feel like I've created and developed lifelong friends with my studio neighbors and stuff."

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Hamilton East Public Library opening new 'makers lab'

However, like many small business creatives just getting started, the initial investment in equipment was intimidating.

"We bought a different machine, like a scrollsaw and a CNC router, because they were more financially approachable, and so it was so intimidating to invest in that large machinery," Davis said.

For Davis, the Ignite Studio at Hamilton East Public Library gave her the confidence to take the next leap. The space includes 3D printers, art space, and all the technology and classes needed to turn a creative idea into a physical product.

"I don't think I ever would have even thought of creating physical products with my artwork had I not had that opportunity and walked in and just tried it," Davis said.

Now, Hamilton East leaders are preparing to open a second location — the all-new Ignite Maker Lab at the Hamilton East Public Library Noblesville branch.

WRTV

Megan Benson from Hamilton East Public Library explained the difference between the two locations.

"We are an all-ages location at Fishers, and we have a little bit of everything for everyone there. It's nice to have maybe a little bit of a smaller footprint here and be able to serve more of an adult population and people that are getting really specialized in their making and designing," Benson said.

The end goal is clear.

"Help them on their journeys to creating art, creating whatever they need for their businesses," Benson said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Noblesville location is scheduled for Monday, January 26, at 4 p.m. The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, January 31.

__