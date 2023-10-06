HEPL board members violated Indiana Open Door Law, according to state public access counselor

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's public access counselor Luke Britt has issued an opinion stating that Hamilton East Public Library Board Members broke the Indiana Open Door Law recently.

An investigation surrounding a local library began after several people asked the state to look into whether a meeting between two library board members at a Fishers coffee shop was legal.

The complaints against the board came after the Hamilton East library came under fire for removing books from the Young Adult section and putting them in the general fiction collection.

Centered in the investigation were board member Ray Maddalone and now former HEPL board president Laura Alerding. The photo gained thousands of views on social media.

The photo led to formal complaints which led to Britt's office investigating the incident.

The meet-up, because it included a majority of the board members and did not serve as a public meeting with public notice, broke Indiana's open door law, according to Britt.

However, Britt ackowledged the conversations held at the meeting between Alerding and Maddalone are not known entirely.

The opinion allows the complainants to file for further action in court.

Hamilton East Public Library Board President Tiffanie Ditlevson provided the following statement