Holiday home security: Hamilton County police departments offer 'Vacation Watch' for traveling families

HAMILTON COUNTY — During the holidays, when families hit the road, their homes can become easy targets for burglars. However, Hamilton County residents leaving their homes alone this holiday season don't need to set up booby traps, as law enforcement agencies are teaming up to protect residents' homes through 'Vacation Watch' programs.

Police departments in Hamilton County are offering 'Vacation Watch' services, which entail officers patrolling homes while residents are away.

"If you know you're going away for vacation, you can sign up through our website and let us know the days that you're leaving, and an officer will come out as long as calls allow us to," said Darby Morris with the Carmel Police Department. "We'll get out of our vehicles. We'll walk around your house. If we do have any questions again, you leave a contact number."

While the holiday decorations display the spirit of the season, police say they can inadvertently signal to potential intruders that a family is celebrating the holidays, making homes more vulnerable when families travel.

"Especially with Christmas trees, and more times than not, we put those in a position in our homes where they can be seen from the outside. Which really doesn't bode well for the homeowner because those trees are visible," Lt. Bruce Barnes.

For Hamilton County resident Bob Hindman, the resource provides peace of mind during holiday travel.

"We have family that's close by, but obviously, they have jobs, and they have responsibilities and things they have to do as well. So at times.. they're not able to get by. So it would be advantageous to have the police department to be able to do that for them," Hindman said.

Noblesville Police remind residents that the vacation watch program supplements, but doesn't replace, personal security measures.

"It is just to supplement. Again, practice those good steps of getting to know your neighbors, having alarm systems," Lt. Barnes emphasized. "All those things are going to help to make you safer in the long run, whether it's during Christmas time or any time throughout the year."

You can request a 'Vacation Watch' with your neighborhood police station through the following links:



