'I don't think it's a good idea': Cicero homeowner concerned about proposed lithium battery facility

CICERO — A rezoning proposal for a new battery storage facility in Cicero is drawing concerns from nearby residents who worry about noise, light pollution and potential safety risks.

The family of David Morris has lived in their quiet home off State Road 19 in Cicero for five generations. Now, Morris says that his peaceful lifestyle is at risk due to the proposed 219,000 square foot lithium battery storage facility planned just across from his property lines.

"There's gonna be noise with it and lights, so they're gonna have light pollution and noise pollution along with it," Morris complained. "I don't think it's a good idea."

This isn't Apya Power's first attempt at a battery storage facility in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously denied a similar project in White River Township in July before the organization changed names and brought their plan to Jackson Township.

"It seems like to me they're really fighting to get it in there for whatever reason," Morris said.

Brandon Gahman from Apya Power defended the need for the facility during July's board meeting, citing growing energy demands.

"There's not going to be enough power to power Indiana," Gahman warned. "Indiana has been great, and they've done a great job of bringing in residents, businesses, manufacturing. The issue there is that we need infrastructure to grow at the same rate."

Morris told WRTV on Monday that one of his biggest concerns about the facility is the risk of fires and potential environmental damage. When asked about fire safety, Gahman said in July that none of Apya's utility-scale assets have ever experienced a fire.

At the July meeting, Apya officials were also asked what would happen to hazardous gases in case of a fire. When asked where released flammable hazardous gases would go, Gahman responded, "directly upwards."

Morris is asking others in Cicero to speak up at the January 14 meeting discussing the new proposal, which will be held at 7 p.m. in the Red Bridge Park Community Building.

WRTV contacted Apya Power about the proposed project, but they did not respond before our deadline.