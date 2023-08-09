Indiana author John Green upset with Fishers library over removal of book from "Young Adult" section

FISHERS — Indiana author John Green took to social media on Wednesday to express frustration over the handling of his book "The Fault in Our Stars".

Hamilton East Public Library system, which has two locations in Noblesville and Fishers, has a new policy requiring librarians to review every book in the teen section of the library to see if it fit for teenage readers.

Green learned of the removal of his book, which was eventually adapted into a hit movie, and shared frustration over the "ludicrous".

"The Fault in Our Stars has been removed from the YA (young adult) section in the suburbs of Indianapolis and is now considered a 'book for adults.' This is ludicrous. It is about teenagers and I wrote it for teenagers. Teenagers are not harmed by reading TFIOS. This is such an embarrassment to the city of Fishers."

Green continued.

"I only have a small voice in these decisions, of course, but you won't catch me alive or dead in Fishers, Indiana until these ridiculous policies are revoked."

WRTV has reached out to the Hamilton East Public Library for a response.

As of July 19, 1,385 books set for review had been moved to the general collection part of the library and out of the young adult section.

Though the books are moved from the young adult section, a teenager is still able to rent the books.