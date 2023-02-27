Mix Food Hall locations come to Fishers, Carmel Kroger stores

HAMILTON COUNTY — It's a frequent dinnertime debate — what should we eat and where should we go?

Kroger is hoping to make the choice easier through the Mix Food Hall.

Now, shoppers and customers at two Kroger stores — 1217 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Ind. and 9799 E. 116th St., Fishers, Ind. — can choose food options from multiple restaurant brands.

Both Mix Food Hall locations offer a selection from these national restaurant brands:

Firehouse Subs – Hot specialty subs prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served "fully Involved" with vegetables and condiments.

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers and fries for more than 100 years.

Nékter Juice Bar - Freshly made smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors.

Saladworks - Freshly made salads with ingredients chopped fresh all day, every day. Also serving paninis.

Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls.

Mix Food Hall offers on-site ordering via digital kiosks, online ordering at MixFoodHall.com and will be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

Both locations are open daily from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and the first in the Indianapolis area.

To learn more, two giveaway events are happening on March 11 at 10 a.m. in Carmel and March 13 at 3 p.m. in Fishers. The first 100 adult guests in line at each event will win “Mix Meals for a Year,” a package that includes 12 Mix Food Hall gift cards valued at $25 each and a $50 Kroger gift card.