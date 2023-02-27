Watch Now
Mix Food Hall locations come to Fishers, Carmel Kroger stores

Provided/Kitchen United and Porch Light PR
The Mix Food Hall location at the Carmel Kroger, 1217 S. Rangeline Rd
Posted at 6:08 PM, Feb 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-27 18:08:07-05

HAMILTON COUNTY — It's a frequent dinnertime debate — what should we eat and where should we go?

Kroger is hoping to make the choice easier through the Mix Food Hall.

Now, shoppers and customers at two Kroger stores — 1217 S. Rangeline Rd., Carmel, Ind. and 9799 E. 116th St., Fishers, Ind. — can choose food options from multiple restaurant brands.

Both Mix Food Hall locations offer a selection from these national restaurant brands:

Firehouse Subs – Hot specialty subs prepared with meats and cheeses, on toasted sub rolls, and served "fully Involved" with vegetables and condiments.

Nathan’s Famous - An American tradition serving New York favorites, from its world-famous hot dogs to its burgers and fries for more than 100 years.

Nékter Juice Bar  Freshly made smoothies and açaí bowls made to order without hidden filler, unnecessary sugars, processed ingredients and artificial flavors.

Saladworks  - Freshly made salads with ingredients chopped fresh all day, every day. Also serving paninis.

Wow Bao - Asian-inspired street food including bao, pan-seared potstickers, steamed dumplings and rice bowls.

Mix Food Hall offers on-site ordering via digital kiosks, online ordering at MixFoodHall.com and will be available on Uber Eats, Grubhub, and DoorDash.

Both locations are open daily from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. and the first in the Indianapolis area.

To learn more, two giveaway events are happening on March 11 at 10 a.m. in Carmel and March 13 at 3 p.m. in Fishers. The first 100 adult guests in line at each event will win “Mix Meals for a Year,” a package that includes 12 Mix Food Hall gift cards valued at $25 each and a $50 Kroger gift card.

