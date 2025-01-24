New signage at Carmel Park helps all Hoosiers discover nature

CARMEL, Ind. (WRTV) — Hoosiers of all abilities can now more fully experience the beauty of River Heritage Park thanks to the installation of new interpretive signage featuring braille and tactile graphics.

Carmel Clay Parks & Recreation has placed 10 signs along the White Tail Loop trail, enhancing accessibility for visitors with visual impairments. Braille allows for reading with fingertips, while tactile graphics use 3D shapes and textures to represent visual information.

"Bringing this tactile approach to interpretive displays will allow all community members to learn about and enjoy the rich natural resources in our community," said Michael Allen, Parks & Natural Resources Director.

This initiative builds upon River Heritage Park's commitment to inclusivity. Originally dedicated in 2001 as "Everyone's Playground," the park boasts a universally designed playground and a 1.23-mile looped nature trail that is wheelchair-friendly. In 2024, Carmel Clay Parks added a communication board to assist those with limited language skills.