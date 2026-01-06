NOBLESVILLE — A Noblesville nonprofit is transforming six unsafe properties into affordable housing, specifically designed for people facing serious mental health challenges.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Noblesville nonprofit building affordable housing for vulnerable adults

Healthy & Dwell executive director Kelli Hoffman said the organization plans to completely tear down the current structures and rebuild them as four new duplexes.

"We'll be replatting and building duplexes for our neighbors in Hamilton County that live with serious mental health challenges," Hoffman said.

The project is largely funded by a recent $700,000 donation. Demolition will begin on the properties in February.

WRTV

With land at a premium in Hamilton County, Hoffman said this represents a golden opportunity for the nonprofit's mission. For those facing severe mental health issues, finding stable housing can be an uphill battle.

"They're not sure if they'll be able to go to work every day, so permanent employment is difficult, and if you don't have a job, it's difficult to maintain housing," Hoffman explained.

The mission started six years ago. Three men dealing with their own mental health battles have been housed through the program since 2020.

Hoffman hopes the first duplex will be ready by the end of this year. You can find more information on the organization on their website by clicking the link here.

—