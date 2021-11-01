Agreement reached to raise Noblesville teacher salaries

NOBLESVILLE — Noblesville Schools announced that they have reached an agreement with the Noblesville Teachers' Forum on a new two-year contract.

This new contract will bring an average 8.7% salary increase in its first year and an additional 3.7% average increase for the second year.

The new deal comes after a history increase in a previous contract which gave Noblesville teachers the largest pay raise in 40 years.

Due to a critical national teacher shortage, as well as salaries that have lagged in other school districts, Noblesville said it has made it a top priority to ensure that teacher salaries are competitive.

“We cannot serve our students without first serving our teachers,” said Dr. Beth Niedermeyer, superintendent of Noblesville Schools. “The success of our academic mission depends on our ability to recruit and retain the best educators for our students. I’m committed to providing competitive teacher salaries and am thankful for the community’s support in securing the needed funding to make this happen.”

According to Indiana state law, the school district could not begin bargaining the contract with teachers until this fall, but salary increases will be retroactive to July 29, 2021.

In addition to the salary increases, the new contract will also enhance retirement benefits, increase select leave days, and address compensation issues that are relative to extracurricular assignments. The new agreement covers 2021 to 2022 and 2022 and 2023 school years.

Teachers ratified the contract on Oct. 4, 2021, and the Noblesville Schools Board of Trustees approved it at their Oct. 26, 2021 board session.

Noblesville Schools employs approximately 750 teachers and is the largest employer in Noblesville with over 1,500 total staff members.