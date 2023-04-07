Death investigation continues after shots fired call, person found dead in Noblesville driveway

NOBLESVILLE — A person is dead following a report of shots fired in a residential neighborhood in northwest Noblesville Thursday night.

According to Noblesville police, at approximately 10:18 p.m., officers from the NPD responded to an address in the 21500 block of Raccoon Court on a report of shots fired.

Shortly after, officers located a deceased man in the driveway of a home on that street.

Three people were inside the home where the deceased man was found. They are cooperating at this time, according to police.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased when next of kin is notified.

According to police, at this time, it does not appear this incident was random and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact NPD Detective Spencer Flowers at sflowers@noblesville.in.us .