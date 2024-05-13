Man dies after falling in trench while installing water pipes in Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE — A 22-year-old man trapped in a trench in Noblesville has died.

According to the Noblesville Fire Department, a 22-year-old man was installing water pipes in the area of 146th Street and River Road when he fell into a trench. The trench is reportedly eight feet deep and four feet wide.

The man was pronounced dead after more than two hours of rescue efforts.

Approximately 30 firefighters responded to the scene and multiple went into the trench in effort to rescue the man, according to the department.

This is a developing story.