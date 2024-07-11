Meijer brings grocery-focused store to Indiana

NOBLESVILLE — Shoppers in Hamilton County are getting a whole new shopping experience from Meijer. The company’s latest store format, Meijer Grocery, opened on Thursday in Noblesville.

Carl Mitchell / WRTV The new Meijer Grocery Store in Noblesville, Indiana sits off State Road 32 and Promenade Boulevard.

This new concept offers a streamlined shopping experience with a focus on convenience and fresh food selection. This 90,000-square-foot store provides all the essentials for your weekly shopping trip, including, Fresh Produce and Groceries, High-Quality Daily Cut Meats, In-Store Bakery with Custom Cake, a Deli, and Pharmacy.

Carl Mitchell / WRTV The Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana features a butcher shop.

This store is the third Meijer Grocery location overall, following the success of two stores opened in Southeast Michigan in 2023.Meijer is still actively hiring for the Noblesville location. You can find hourly, part-time, and full-time positions available at jobs.meijer.com/stores.