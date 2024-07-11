Watch Now
News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsHamilton CountyNoblesville

Actions

Meijer brings grocery-focused store to Indiana

Meijer_grocery_12.PNG
Carl Mitchell / WRTV
A sign in the entry to the Noblesville Meijer welcomes shoppers to the new format store.
Meijer_grocery_12.PNG
Posted at 4:21 AM, Jul 11, 2024

NOBLESVILLE — Shoppers in Hamilton County are getting a whole new shopping experience from Meijer. The company’s latest store format, Meijer Grocery, opened on Thursday in Noblesville.

Meijer_Grocery_Noblesville_2
The new Meijer Grocery Store in Noblesville, Indiana sits off State Road 32 and Promenade Boulevard.

This new concept offers a streamlined shopping experience with a focus on convenience and fresh food selection. This 90,000-square-foot store provides all the essentials for your weekly shopping trip, including, Fresh Produce and Groceries, High-Quality Daily Cut Meats, In-Store Bakery with Custom Cake, a Deli, and Pharmacy.

Meijer_grocery_3.PNG
The Meijer Grocery store in Noblesville, Indiana features a butcher shop.

This store is the third Meijer Grocery location overall, following the success of two stores opened in Southeast Michigan in 2023.Meijer is still actively hiring for the Noblesville location. You can find hourly, part-time, and full-time positions available at jobs.meijer.com/stores.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.