Noblesville Marching Millers to perform in Dublin, Ireland for St. Patrick's Day

NOBLESVILLE — A special honor has been bestowed upon a local marching band.

The Noblesville Marching Millers will be performing in this year's St. Patrick's Day parade in Dublin, Ireland.

The Marching Millers first applied for the opportunity in 2021 and will be one of just 11 international bands participating this year.

Typically, the parade draws in more than 500,000 spectators along the streets of Dublin.

Over 100 NHS students will be participating in the two-hour parade, which typically draws more than half a million spectators in Dublin and features pipers, dancers, bands, and street theater.

The St. Patrick's Festival parade is March 17, 2024, and begins at 6 a.m. local. It will be streamed live.