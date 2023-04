NOBLESVILLE — Get ready Noblesville.

This Thursday the Raising Cane's location at 13020 Campus Parkway will host their grand opening.

Visitors will have a chance to win prizes such as free Raising Cane's for a year.

People are welcome to begin lining up at 8 a.m., according to the restaurant.

This is the second Indianapolis-area locations after the location in Avon opened recently.