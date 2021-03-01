Noblesville will bring COVID-19 vaccine to homebound residents beginning Monday

NOBLESVILLE — The Noblesville Fire Department will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to people who are unable to leave their homes on Monday.

The program is part of the Homebound Hoosier EMS Vaccine Adminstration Program and provides vaccines to at-risk, hard to reach and immobile residents.

“Individuals who are unable to leave their homes and are eligible to be vaccinated should do so in order to protect themselves, visitors and other direct support providers,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said in a news release. “I’m excited that our city’s fire department has the programming and resources in place to offer this service free of charge to our at-risk residents.”

The Hamilton County Health Department partnered with local Emergency Medical Services providers to bring vaccines to people where they live.

Noblesville residents who are homebound should contact the Hamilton County Health Department to schedule an in-home vaccination by calling 317-776-8500 or 211.