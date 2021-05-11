Return of Symphony on the Prairie is music to fans' ears

NOBLESVILLE — Like many museums, Conner Prairie was shut down for a good portion of the spring and summer last year. This year, they are excited to host the 40th year of Symphony on the Prairie.

Suzanne Robinson said Symphony on the Prairie is a summer tradition for her family.

"We've been going to Symphony on the Prairie since I can remember," Robinson said. "We tailgate. Everyone brings a different food. We bring a wagon. We have so much stuff that we bring and share with people. It really just is a gathering. It's the thing we've been missing so much for the last year."

So the news of the Symphony on the Prairie coming back is music to her ears.

Norman Burns, president and CEO of Conner Prairie, said people missed the sounds of summer last year.

"I know that we've gotten a lot of phone calls about people saying is Symphony on the Prairie coming back this year, and we can finally say, yes, it is," Burns said. "Unfortunately, Symphony on the Prairie was right at the critical time of COVID during 2020, and wouldn't you know, it would take a worldwide pandemic to stop an event that's been going on for 40 years."

The series kicks off June 25 and runs through Sept. 11. James Johnson, CEO of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, said there is no better place in the state to enjoy music.

"We know that there are so many fans of Symphony on the Prairie over the years. There are people who have been coming for almost all 40 years," Johnson said. "It is unique. I don't know of any other place in the area which offers such a beautiful setting so you can lay back and listen to the music while looking at the stars.

"Because of our video screens that we now have available, you can have a perfect seat wherever you are in the house to see what's going on on the stage, and it really makes for an evening the way you want it. It can be a relaxing back-to-nature experience or you can really get into the music and dance your night away."