'Not there yet': Hamilton County leaders express concerns over new housing legislation

HAMILTON COUNTY — Leaders in Hamilton County are pushing back against proposed state legislation they say would strip residents of their voice in local development decisions.

House Bill 1001, currently under consideration by state lawmakers, would eliminate the requirement for public hearings before approving single-family homes and duplexes in residential-zoned communities. The bill aims to address Indiana's housing shortage by increasing home supply, therefore reducing costs.

"To ram stuff through without an opinion or an opportunity to express your opinion, I think that's a bad idea," said Fred Cook, a Fishers resident.

David Panfil, an Indianapolis resident, echoed those concerns.

"Doing away with public hearings regarding the development of new housing? That seems moronic," Panfil said.

The legislation would also reduce several housing regulations regarding lot size, density and other factors. State leaders who introduced the bill argue this would expedite the construction of new homes, tackling Indiana's housing crisis.

"This is what it's actually going to take to move the needle significantly and bring more housing to our communities. This bill paves the way for growth and does not eliminate local control," said Rep. Doug Miller at a January 13th House Committee on Local Government meeting.

Miller emphasized the urgency of addressing housing affordability for younger residents.

"Right now in the state of Indiana, young adults, first-time home buyers, are waiting until they're 40+ years of age to move into the market. That's a challenge as well for a lot of price points. This legislation helps those most in need while ensuring local government remains partners in the process," Miller said.

However, Fishers Mayor Scott Fadness believes the legislation doesn't strike the right balance.

"Good public policy around this particular subject is a balance between residents having the ability to decide what type of community they want to live and build, and also making sure that we're not putting undue, arbitrary bureaucratic processes in place that would raise the cost on someone who wants to buy a home," Fadness said. "I think we can accomplish that. We're not there yet, but I think we can work through that and get to a good solution."

Fadness noted that residents want input on their community's development.

"Residents want to have a voice in what their developed or built environment is around them," Fadness said.

Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam also opposes the legislation.

In a statement to WRTV, Finkam said she feels the bill "removes single-family zoning by allowing dense housing everywhere, by right, with no public hearing. Residents lose their voice in decisions that directly affect their homes, their streets, the businesses they want to visit and the character of the places they choose to live."

You can find a link to the full legislation by clicking here.

