WESTFIELD — A vehicle fire tied up traffic on U.S. 31 in Westfield, fire officials said Tuesday.

Southbound U.S. 31 has been reduced to one lane just south of 216th Street, the Westfield Fire Department said on X/Twitter.

Video posted by the Westfield Fire Department shows firefighters dowsing flames as heavy smoke pours from a burning pickup truck.

