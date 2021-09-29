Watch
Police investigating fatal shooting in Westfield

Posted at 5:21 PM, Sep 29, 2021
WESTFIELD — One person is dead following a shooting in Westfield early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. when Westfield police officers and Westfield fire personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of block of Scarlett Street regarding an unknown medical call.

When they arrived, officers located a deceased male in the living room of the apartment with a gunshot wound to the upper right shoulder area.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Garrick Baker, Sr. was intoxicated and handling a loaded firearm, hitting the victim in the chest as he slept on the couch.

Baker Sr. was arrested on charges of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. He is currently in the Hamilton County Jail.

