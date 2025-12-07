Shop for kids: Hamilton County officers help 55 children ring in the holidays with $300 shopping spree

FISHERS — More than 50 Hamilton County families experienced holiday magic Saturday morning as law enforcement officers paired up with local children for the annual Shop for Kids event.

It's a tradition that’s been bringing joy to families since 2009.

WATCH FULL STORY BELOW

Hamilton Co. officers help 55 children ring in the holidays with shopping spree

The day began at Harbour Shores Church in Cicero, where families gathered before officers from multiple agencies formed a lights-and-sirens procession to the Target in Fishers.

Santa himself made a grand entrance, landing outside the store in an Indiana State Police helicopter to kick off the morning of shopping.

This year, 55 children were selected to participate, each receiving $300 to spend on toys, clothes or whatever they had been hoping for this season.

Kids shopped alongside officers from Arcadia, Cicero, Fishers, Indiana DNR, Indiana State Parole, Indiana State Police and Sheridan.

For kids like Chance Macik, the excitement was almost overwhelming.

“What are you most excited to get?” WRTV asked.

“A lot of stuff… I don’t know!” he said with a grin.

Chance’s mom, Sarah Macik, says the experience is about far more than filling a cart.

“Now we have groceries that we are going to be able to get,” she said. “The officers just enjoy what they are doing, and my son is having a great time.”

WRTV

Event organizers say the program has now reached close to 1,000 children since it began 15 years ago, creating lasting bonds between families and the officers who serve their communities.

Kids picked out gifts, filled carts and packed in plenty of smiles along the way.

The Shop for Kids board says the event is made possible each year thanks to local volunteers, participating agencies, and the community’s support, all working together to make sure families across Hamilton County feel the joy of the season.