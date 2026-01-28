FISHERS — When temperatures plummet to dangerous levels, the risks extend far beyond typical cold-weather concerns for families caring for loved ones with autism or dementia.

'Three steps ahead': The groups most vulnerable during central Indiana freeze

Maddie Long, who is on the autism spectrum, brings joy to everyone around her. But her father, Scott Long, knows that extreme weather conditions create unique challenges for his daughter and others living with similar conditions.

"She was probably like 13 years old, we went to a Big 10 basketball game, and outdoors it was like 25 below with the wind chill, just brutal," Scott Long recalled. "We're leaving the building, and she got separated from us... It's the most scared moment of my life."

With sub-zero and near zero temperatures expected for much of central Indiana and Hamilton County for the next several days, it only takes less than an hour for things like frostbite to set in. That heightens the danger for those living on the spectrum who might wander off.

"You got to be like a chess champion. You got to be anticipating like three moves ahead, and sometimes the move is a whole move you weren't expecting, but it's just the world that you're in," Long explained.

The risk also extends to those suffering from dementia. Sarah Bradley's mom, Sue, was diagnosed with Alzheimer's at 57 years old. As her caretaker, Bradley told WRTV she always had to be aware when it gets dangerously cold.

"They don't always know that they're cold or they're hot, so if they walk out the door and they're going to wander, they may not have a coat. They may not have boots. They may not have gloves. And so the risk of hypothermia or frostbite is gonna be really high for those people," Bradley explained.

Bradley said keeping her mom busy with activities she enjoyed kept her from wandering, but she knows it's not a one-size-fits-all approach.

"It isn't always about doing more, it's about doing what works," Bradley said. "Taking comfort in the things that you can provide as a routine for your loved one will make all of the difference, not just for your loved one, but for yourself."

Now, Long and Bradley look to bring awareness around the risk for people like Maddie and Sue as temperatures drop, while saving lives as a result.

In a statement to WRTV, the Alzheimer's Association of Indiana provided advice for those taking care of a loved one with dementia this winter:



Be prepared. Check weather conditions regularly for winter storms and have emergency plans in place. Tackle to-do lists efficiently in one trip during the cold season and consider rescheduling non-urgent appointments during snowstorms.

Check weather conditions regularly for winter storms and have emergency plans in place. Tackle to-do lists efficiently in one trip during the cold season and consider rescheduling non-urgent appointments during snowstorms. Bundle up. Help the person living with Alzheimer's or dementia dress warmly for winter weather by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin with clothing, scarves and mittens. Remove layers as necessary for the environment to prevent overheating.

Help the person living with Alzheimer's or dementia dress warmly for winter weather by wearing dry, loose-fitting layers and covering exposed skin with clothing, scarves and mittens. Remove layers as necessary for the environment to prevent overheating. Prevent slips. Assume all surfaces are slippery and assist the person with smaller steps and slower movements. Keep walkways clear and use handrails for added stability.

Assume all surfaces are slippery and assist the person with smaller steps and slower movements. Keep walkways clear and use handrails for added stability. Make daylight last. Turn on indoor lights earlier, open curtains during daylight hours, and install motion detector lights for safer navigation.

Turn on indoor lights earlier, open curtains during daylight hours, and install motion detector lights for safer navigation. Prevent wandering. Wandering can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions. It is estimated that 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost at some point, many do so repeatedly. Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness, especially during "sundowning" periods. Many states, including Indiana, have implemented “Silver Alerts”, which can be used to inform law enforcement agencies and the public about missing older adults, especially those living with dementia.

Wandering can be extremely dangerous in colder conditions. It is estimated that 60% of people with dementia will wander and become lost at some point, many do so repeatedly. Monitor closely for agitation or restlessness, especially during "sundowning" periods. Many states, including Indiana, have implemented “Silver Alerts”, which can be used to inform law enforcement agencies and the public about missing older adults, especially those living with dementia. Use your village. Seek support from family, friends and neighbors for tasks outside the home, such as errands, grocery shopping or snow/ice removal.

Seek support from family, friends and neighbors for tasks outside the home, such as errands, grocery shopping or snow/ice removal. Find support. Whether you are dealing with a crisis, need resources or just someone to talk to, call the Alzheimer's Association's free 24/7 Helpline for immediate support (800.272.3900) or visit the website.

