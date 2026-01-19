'We need to share:' Fishers residents give back to food insecure on MLK National Day of Service

FISHERS, IND — Fishers residents came together on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to participate in the National Day of Service, donating non-perishable food items to local food pantries. Those items will go to community members in need through a city-wide food drive.

According to the most recent 2023 data from Feeding America, around one out of every 10 people in Hamilton County are food insecure.

"It's the City of Fishers' community-wide food drive," Kara Hall with the city of Fishers outlined Monday. "We are partnering with all three Kroger locations in Fishers to donate non-perishable items for our community members in need."

For Fishers resident Heather Murphy, helping others is a way of life she's instilled in her family.

"I raised our children to just always be on the lookout for someone who needs a hand loading groceries at Kroger," Murphy said.

Volunteer Nadia Hudson emphasized the importance of community service, especially on a day dedicated to giving back.

"You never know what other people are going through and being able to give somebody a smile or help somebody out if they need help is really important," Hudson said.

Hudson returned to volunteer after participating last year, saying it's an opportunity to connect with others while serving the community.

"I volunteered last year and I had a lot of fun. It's really fun to get together with other people and get back to communicate to the community and encourage others to do so too," Hudson said.

Eric Pryor, another Fishers resident, called the food drive an easy way to help neighbors in need.

"It's just an easy way to give back. And there are people that don't have resources so it's a great way to do that and help others," Pryor said.

Hudson highlighted the hidden need within Hamilton County, noting that despite perceptions of prosperity, many residents struggle with food insecurity.

"There's just so much need in Hamilton County. There's a sense of how everybody's doing fine here, but everybody's not doing fine, and we need to share," Hudson said.

Every donated can and non-perishable item, from boxes of pasta to canned goods, represents a potential meal for families facing food insecurity in the community.

Those who weren't able to donate in-person but still want to give back, can do so through the link here.

