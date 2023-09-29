Westfield girl breaks record for most consecutive handsprings on a trampoline

HAMILTON COUNTY — A Westfield family is jumping for joy as their nine-year-old breaks a world record for her gymnastics skills.

“Thank you for watching me do 100 front hand springs on a trampoline for 10-year-olds and under," Arden Fitzpatrick proclaimed, after almost nine minutes of jumping.

The Shamrock Springs Elementary School student practices on her neighbor’s trampoline almost every day.

This month, all that bouncing and flipping paid off.

Arden broke the Kids World Records Most Consecutive Handsprings on a Trampoline Girls’ 7 to 9 years old.

She did 94 in a row.

“I wasn’t perfect in the beginning. I was probably doing like 5. And then I just kept working on it and I just got better and better," she said.

“We’ve always known she has a lot of grit and tenacity and I’m just so proud that she thought ‘hey what if I did this? I’ll just go for it’ and she did it," Mom Holly Fitzpatrick said.

Holly describes her daughter as a bright star, who’s hard working and driven.

She encourages the third grader to try new things — like choir, piano, volleyball and robotics.

“She goes and practices on her own. I don’t ever have to encourage her. I don’t have to encourage her to do her homework. She’s just one of those kids who does it to get better," she said.

“She’s a good sister...usually," older brother Will said, when asked to describe Arden.

Arden says she loves putting her mind to things and seeing how far she can go.

She even may want to be a writer when she grows up.

This experience taught her anything is possible.

“I know that I can do anything now. And no matter what happens I can look up to it," she said.