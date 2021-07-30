'That is troubling': City of Westfield reports its computers were breached in a cybersecurity attack

WESTFIELD — The city of Westfield’s computer system was breached in a cybersecurity attack earlier this week, city officials confirm.

The cyberattack happened at the clerk's office on Monday night, according to Vicki Gardner, Westfield's communications director.

According to Blake Burgan, the city of Westfield's attorney, an "unauthorized third party" copied the computers' hard drives, which has access to the city's financial accounts, city employees' personal information, "and more."

Gardner stated in a release that Cindy Gossard, Westfield's Clerk-Treasurer, has yet to learn what information was accessed or downloaded.

"She admitted, however, that the third party copied the entirety of city computers’ hard drives. That is troubling," Gardner stated.

In a letter addressed to Gossard's attorney, and shared with WRTV, Burgan expressed his concern with the clerk's alleged "disregard" for the breach.

According to the city, it is taking "all appropriate action to address this issue and safeguard its data."

This is a developing story, and WRTV has reached out to the Westfield Police Department, Indiana State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation in relation to this incident.

