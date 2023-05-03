Westfield child killed after being accidently hit by driver over the weekend

WESTFIELD — A nine-year-old child died over the weekend in Westfield after being accidentally hit by a vehicle.

Tucker Swain, a third grader at Oak Trace Elementary and member of many athletic programs in the community, died after being struck by a vehicle in the 600 block of Apollo Parkway on Saturday. The death was ruled accidental by the Marion County Coroner's Office.

Tucker was a shining star at Oak Trace. He loved to learn, was a gifted athlete, and a good friend," Oak Trace Principal Jane Hitch said. "He played on many basketball, baseball, and football teams so students from around our district loved him. He craved new challenges, sought out new books to read (he loved sharks!) and kept us on our toes asking a lot of “why” questions in math. He was a great big brother - often walking his sister and brothers to their classrooms in the morning. Last month he played the lead role in the third grade production of Economan. He sang his heart out that night injecting humor into lessons about economics bringing joy to the audience. Tucker was loved and will be missed dearly by all of Westfield, especially his Oak Trace family."

The Westfield Washington Schools Education Foundation shared the following statement:

"It is with great sadness that a member of our Rocks family, Oak Trace’s third grade student, Tucker Swain, has passed away. We extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends, staff, and community members who had the pleasure to be touched by his life and spirit. Tucker was a valued member of our Shamrock family and will be greatly missed. We ask that you keep the Swain family in your thoughts as they go through this unfathomable experience. During times like this, it is most important that we continue to come together as a Shamrock community to support one another.

We understand that many of our Shamrock community want to support the Swain family. We will update this site as opportunities to do so become available."

More information about how to help the Swain family can be found here.

Tucker's celebration of life is scheduled for Friday. Due to the amount of staff and community members planning to attend, Westfield Washington Schools announced the following early dismissal schedule.



Afternoon developmental preschool - Canceled

TOTS & All Aboard dismisses at 4 p.m.

K-4 dismisses at 1 p.m.

5-8 dismisses at 2:05 p.m.

9-12 dismisses at 2:09 p.m.

All before and after school programs, except Oak Trace Elementary School, will start upon early dismissal and will end at normal times. Oak Trace will close at 4 p.m.

All transportation services and pickup procedures will operate 90 minutes earlier than regular times.